Sewickley Bridge to close this weekend for repairs

If your weekend drive normally takes you on the Sewickley Bridge, plan for detours as PennDOT does repair work.

The bridge will close to traffic in both directions from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Drivers will have to detour around the bridge, which spans across the Ohio River between Sewickley and Moon townships.

Crews plan to repair an expansion dam on the bridge.

Detours:

From Sewickley

Motorists will take Route 65 southbound

Take the left-hand ramp to I-79 toward Erie/Washington

Take the left-hand ramp to South I-79 toward Washington

Merge onto southbound I-79 and cross the Neville Island Bridge

Take the Neville Island to Route 51 (Exit 65) off-ramp

Turn left onto Grand Avenue

Cross the Coraopolis Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (Fourth Avenue)

Follow northbound Route 51 back to the Sewickley Bridge

End detour

From Moon Township

Motorists will take Route 51 southbound

Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

Merge onto northbound I-79 and cross the Neville Island Bridge

Take the ramp to Route 65 toward Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66)

Continue following the ramp to Route 65 toward Emsworth/Sewickley

Take the ramp to North 65 toward Sewickley

Merge onto northbound Route 65 and follow back to the Sewickley Bridge

End detour

