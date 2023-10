CHICORA, Pa. — A winning scratch-off Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Butler County!

Rummy Mart on South Main Street in Chicora earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The ticket, $3 Million Diamonds and Gold, is a $30 game that offers the top prize of $3 million.

For more information, visit palottery.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group