Person hospitalized after crash involving sheriff’s office vehicle & e-bike, reports say

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a sheriff’s office vehicle and an e-bike.

Lawrence County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the location of South Walnut Street and Countyline Street in New Castle at 6:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

According to our partners at WFMJ, that crash involved a Butler County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and an e-bike.

Channel 11 has reached out to the New Castle Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police to learn more.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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