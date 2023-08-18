Sinkhole on Penn State’s campus leaves people stranded at start of move-in week

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A sinkhole on Penn State’s campus left people stranded for hours at the start of move-in week.

According to WJAC, our affiliate in the area, the sinkhole opened up at the Eisenhower parking deck at around noon Wednesday.

No one was able to get to their cars until around 2:30 p.m., and dozens of people lined up to get back into the garage.

The road leading to the garage and a portion of Shortlidge Road near campus are closed off.

WJAC said engineering teams are evaluating the structure and there is no update on when the garage will reopen to the public.

No injuries were reported.

