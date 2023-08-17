Parkway West crash closes lanes for several hours

PITTSBURGH — The Parkway West is a focus of an investigation that had State Police on the scene for hours.

Several lanes were closed about a mile before the Green Tree/Mount Lebanon exit for a crash involving a tow truck.

Channel 11 is working to get new details about the crash and will update this story as we learn more.

State police, firefighters and EMS all responded to the scene.

A Channel 11 photographer noticed a tow truck on the scene with a car on its bed was later towed away. We’ve learned it was towed to the Pittsburgh State Police barracks.

State Police were on the scene for four hours before they cleared it off the Parkway.

