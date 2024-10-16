Sleeping couple escapes Unity Township house fire with help from their dog, neighbors

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple from Westmoreland County says they lost almost all of their belongings in a fire Tuesday night, but tell Channel 11 they’re thankful to be alive, and credit their dog with saving their lives.

“Everything’s gone,” said Christine Crise.

>> Crews battle house fire in Unity Township

Firefighters worked for hours to fight the fire at Christine and James Crise’s home on Dos Drive. It started just after 9 p.m. Tuesday when the two were sleeping.

That’s when their dog, Kahlua, did something she’s not supposed to do.

“She started licking his face, and she knows she’s not allowed to do that,” Christine Crise told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

That thankfully woke James. He started yelling to wake up Christine. They quickly realized their back and side doors were blocked by flames.

“I got up, grabbed her, and came out on the porch because that was the only way we could get out of those rooms because the back was on fire,” Mrs. Crise said.

The front door leads to an enclosed porch. There are no steps, and it’s about a three-foot drop to the ground.

A neighbor came over and started ripping the banister off.

“I don’t know what would have happened if they wouldn’t have come help us,” Mrs. Crise said. “We were stuck up there.”

“Oh, I’d have kicked those banisters out on the road,” added James Crise.

The fire destroyed a lot of Christine and James’ belongings, including hearing aids, dentures, and much-needed medication.

“I do vials of medicine and they’re like $3,000 a vial, and I do eight to 12 vials a week,” Christine Crise said. “That’s all gone. The pump’s gone. All my daily medication, all his diabetic medicine.”

Christine and James are trying to figure out their next steps. They’ve lived in Florida for the last few years and had rented this home in Unity Township. The previous tenants moved away and they were getting ready to sell the house.

They’re beyond grateful they’re alive — and call their little dog their hero.

“I would have gave up my life for her,” Crise said. “She got rescued, and then she rescued us.”

If anyone can help with clothing and donations, Christine Crise told Channel 11 people can reach out to Greg Fumea with Unity Township. He can be reached at 724-244-9669.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group