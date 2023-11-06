Slovak Heritage celebrate during festival at University of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The 33rd Slovak Heritage Festival was held at the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning on Sunday.

The festival featured music and dance with traditional dress and food.

Lecturers spoke, including Donald Warhola, the nephew of Andy Warhol.

An organizer said Pittsburgh is well known in Slovakia and the Czech Republic because of a wave of immigrants decades ago who settled in Western Pennsylvania.

“Second, third generation they are still looking reconnect so it’s very important to still keep it alive, the culture, and encourage students to come and be interested in their heritage,” organizer Renata Kamenarova said.

The University of Pittsburgh is the only school in this hemisphere to offer a minor in Slovak studies.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group