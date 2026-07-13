PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh and several small cat rescues in the area are working to trap and rescue an estimated 60 cats from a home in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.

Anna Montano, the owner of Whisker Wonderland Cat Rescue, said cat rescues typically see around five or six hoarding situations every year.

“I’ve been in many hoarder houses; I’ve been around many hoarder houses -- the smell coming from this house is the worst smell I’ve ever experienced,” Montano told Channel 11. “It’s to the point where you can’t stand here very long without feeling sick and having trouble breathing.”

Last week, she got a text from a neighbor about that smell and the number of cats in and around the home.

“I did get a text Friday night about a situation here where there were cats outside, cats coming out of the windows, breaking through the screens trying to get food, all emaciated, sickly looking, so I came Friday night and started to trap the ones that were outside,” she said.

Since Friday, Montano said she has taken in seven cats. She said Heart of Glass Animal Rescue has taken three, Trash Cat Rescue has taken four, and the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh told Channel 11 they’ve taken in seven as of Monday afternoon.

On Monday morning, Montano put a sign on the door of the home.

“I just put a note explaining to neighbors to not put food out because unfortunately if the cats aren’t hungry, they’re not going to go into the traps, so I need them to be hungry enough to go into the traps,” she said.

Small cat rescues working to rescue 60 cats from home in Pittsburgh The City of Pittsburgh and several small cat rescues in the area are working to trap and rescue an estimated 60 cats from a home in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood. (WPXI/WPXI)

The City of Pittsburgh said they are working with rescue partners to remove the cats both inside and outside the home. A spokesperson said they are providing food and water for the cats to care for them until they’re all rounded up.

Montano said these apparent hoarding situations are really tough, especially for small cat rescues.

“I would just always encourage people: if you want to make donations, please, please, please look out for the small rescues,” she said. “We’re the street team; we’re out here day and night. No matter what the temperature is, no matter how many things we have going on. We generally have to rely only on donations, or we have to pay out of our own pockets.”

Montano also said during these hot summer months, it’s important to check on your neighbors.

She said if you see cats roaming in your neighborhood, take pictures and check with neighbors first to see the cat belongs to them before calling animal control.

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