South Park Board of Supervisors votes to move forward on proposed development in Sleepy Hollow

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A controversial development in South Park is moving forward.

During a packed meeting Monday night, community members spoke in opposition of the Majestic Woods development for more than three hours.

Wexford-based developer Northwest Land LLC aims to build 108 single-family homes on 60 acres in the Sleepy Hollow area of South Park.

Neighbors have been outspoken in opposition citing concerns with additional traffic on Sleepy Hollow Road, potential flooding and mine subsidence, and the impact to the buffalo preserve in the county park.

Three weeks ago, the Planning Commission voted to recommend the project not move forward.

Monday, the Board of Supervisors went against that recommendation, granting preliminary site plan approval.

Neighbors, like Tom Priano, are frustrated by the decision.

“It’s a devastation,” he said. “The planning committee listened to the community and took to heart the things we had to say. There are safety concerns, there’s other concerns as well. If the supervisors don’t go with that, it’s definitely going to be concerning.”

Several neighbors tell Channel 11 they are weighing their options and speaking with lawyers.

Many say they still plan to fight the housing development.

