South Park neighbors concerned over another proposed community project

SOUTH PARK, Pa. — A year after South Park neighbors successfully fought a proposed townhouse community from coming to their neighborhood, they’re fighting again. This time against a local developer who wants to build 108 homes in the same area, which is next to the township’s park and Buffalo Preserve.

Northwest Land LLC, out of Wexford, is currently under contract to purchase 59 privately owned acres and plans to develop a community called “Majestic Woods.”

A petition against the project has nearly 12,000 signatures.

“We have our wonderful herd. I gotta think they are gonna be disturbed by this. It’s pretty peaceful up there, they’ve been having babies like crazy it’s been great,” Said Carolyn Savikas, Chair of Friends of South Park

Savikas started the petition which also lists a dozen concerns, including higher taxes, a burden on already crowded schools, stormwater runoff and historic flooding issues.

Neighbors told us they’re concerned over the traffic this would bring to Sleepy Hollow Road, which is currently more like an alley. It would be the only way in and out of the development and includes a small, old bridge.

“You will see dozens of horses, walkers, bikers using this road. This road is essentially an alley. I don’t know how they’re going to build 108 densely packed houses. This road simply can’t handle it,” said neighbor Jason Sobek.

We reached out to the developer, Frank Zokaites of Wexford, who told us he hasn’t heard any specific opposition to his proposal. He said it fully complies with zoning and subdivision requirements and believes there is a demand for new housing. He said the buffalo pen is 1600 feet away and there is no conflict of sight or sound with the new homes.

We also spoke to the Allegheny Land Trust, an organization interested in negotiating a purchase price for the property if this current development falls through.

“It is a beautiful piece of green space adjacent to South Park. The nearby residents have been very supportive of conserving this land, and if there is an opportunity Allegheny Land Trust looks forward to working with the community to protect it forever,” said Chris Beichner, with ALT.

Tim Foster who runs Friends of the South Park Buffalo said he’s confident Allegheny Land Trust could save this space for future generations.

“We can’t be the generation that’s going to eliminate all of the green space,” said Foster.

