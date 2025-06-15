South Strabane residents asked to stay home because of flooding

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The South Strabane Fire Department is asking residents to stay home because of flooding.

At around 10 p.m. Saturday night, the department said it received multiple calls about people trapped in homes and vehicles.

They described the floods as “life-threatening.”

Firefighters also issued a reminder to never drive through flooded roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

