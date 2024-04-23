Speed tables, pedestrian crossings added to Duquesne Heights street

PITTSBURGH — A street in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood was one of the latest to get a traffic calming project.

The project on Shaler Street between Grandview Avenue and Well Street included constructing speed tables and improved pedestrian crossings. Permanent signs and pavement markings were also installed to inform drivers of the newly installed traffic calming elements.

“As part of our objective to reach zero traffic deaths this project will ensure the safety of all that call Duquesne Heights home,” said Mayor Gainey. “We’re working on making safe neighborhoods and traffic calming is a piece of the puzzle.”

Officials decided this street needed a traffic calming project because 2021 data showed more than 71% of vehicles exceeded the 25 mph speed limit.

