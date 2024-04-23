Fire tears through Westmoreland County shopping center

Crews were called to a fire at a Westmoreland County shopping center early Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 2:50 a.m. at the Latrobe 30 Plaza in Unity Township.

Officials told Channel 11 the fire started in a country store and spread to neighboring businesses. Video obtained by Channel 11 shows heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Business fire A fire broke out around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Latrobe 30 Plaza in Unity Township.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group