Body found in abandoned Aliquippa building identified as missing woman

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A body found in an abandoned building in Aliquippa last week has been identified as a woman who went missing over a year ago.

The Beaver County coroner said the body was identified as Ri’Kiah Griffie, 25, from Aliquippa. The remains were found in an abandoned building along 5th Street on April 18.

Griffie’s mother, Ronda Duke, told Channel 11 she went missing on Oct. 11, 2022, and that the body was found a block away from where she went missing from.

Duke, who lives in West Virginia, immediately got into the car and drove to Towne Tower where Ri’kiah was living with her boyfriend. Her mom said the day she went missing was the last time she spoke with her then-24-year-old daughter.

Sources told Channel 11 that the tip about the body came from a jailhouse inmate.

