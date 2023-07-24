Speeding a concern on road where 4 were injured in crash involving several motorcycles

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were hurt in an accident with four motorcycles and a car along Route 30 in Ligonier Township Sunday evening.

According to Ligonier Valley Police, witnesses told them a car was traveling east on Route 30 up the mountain when it drifted across the center line near a bend in the road called Mountain Inn Curve.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 4 people injured in Ligonier Township crash involving several motorcycles

As the car crossed the center line, police said it hit three motorcycles in a group of five coming down the mountain, police said.

One person was flown to the hospital, three others were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Neighbors say speeding through Laughlintown and up the mountain is a problem.

“Yeah, there’s probably 10 [accidents] every summer,” said John King, a resident of Laughlintown.

King said cars speed through town all the time, saying drivers don’t pay attention to the speed limit signs changing to 30 miles per hour.

“They have local enforcement try to be out here as much as possible, but a lot of times, it just doesn’t help,” King said.

Eleanor King said it’s frustrating because many cars and trucks have to slam on their brakes when they shouldn’t be going that fast.

“It’s very frustrating,” Eleanor King said. “I have grandkids who live with me myself, and like I said, if they had to stop on a dime, they’d never stop. I don’t even let my pets out because I’m afraid.”

She said there was talk about trying to straighten the curve a long time ago, but nothing ever came of it. After this weekend’s accident, she hopes something changes.

“There are numerous, numerous wrecks on that mountain,” King added.

As of Monday afternoon, there was no update on how the people who were hurt are doing. The accident is still under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group