4 people injured in Ligonier Township crash involving several motorcycles

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were hurt in a crash involving several motorcycles on Route 30 in Ligonier Township.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at around 6:49 p.m.

Ligonier Valley Police on Facebook said the crash happened near Laughlintown and involved several motorcycles.

There were two different crash scenes that stemmed from the same crash, dispatch said.

Four people were injured in the crash. One person was flown and two people were taken by ground to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. A fourth person was taken to UPMC Forbes Hospital, according to officials.

There’s currently no word on the victims’ conditions.

Route 30 reopened around two hours after the crash.

