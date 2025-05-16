State lawmakers push for harsher penalties for gun store burglars

Several local gun stores have been targeted by thieves and a group of state lawmakers is trying to crack down on these types of burglaries.

“To keep these guns off the street is ultimately our goal,” Senator Frank Farry told Channel 11.

Senator Farry and two other lawmakers are working on legislation that aims to cut down on crimes at gun stores all over the state.

Over the last year, Channel 11 has reported on several gun shops in the Pittsburgh area targeted by thieves, from Bethel Park to Marshall Township, to New Kensington.

Senator Farry hopes that by requiring harsher penalties for someone who breaks into a shop and steals guns could be a deterrent.

Plus, he wants every juvenile who commits this crime to be automatically charged as an adult.

“If the juveniles will be charged as adults, they lose the incentive of ‘don’t worry man, you’re not going to be charged as a juvenile, and you’ll get a slap on the wrist and be back out on the street,’” he added.

And, if one of the stolen guns is used in another crime, there will be even tougher penalties.

“It is usually several very bad apples leading the other disciples under them into the life of crime. If you cut the head off the snake of those folks, you greatly reduce the violent crimes in communities,” Farry said.

