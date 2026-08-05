State leaders tour Etna to highlight ‘Main Street Matters’ economic initiative

ETNA, Pa. — State leaders visited several small businesses in Etna Wednesday to highlight the Main Street Matters initiative, a component of Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

Since the initiative’s establishment in 2024, the state has invested $34 million into 137 revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania. Etna recently received a grant for $153,421 to fund infrastructure and stormwater improvements.

During Wednesday’s tour, officials stopped at establishments including Cop Out Pierogies, Pollak’s Candies and Co-Star Brewing.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Davis explained that these investments are designed to encourage repeat visits to local business districts.

“It’ll make a customer or tourist want to visit again and again and even recommend businesses to people they know in their personal networks,” Davis said.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato joined state officials to emphasize the impact on the local economy. She noted that revitalization efforts create a more livable environment for residents.

“Investing in our business districts means investing in local jobs, stronger economies and a community where everyone can live, work, play and just spend time with their neighbors and family members,” Innamorato said.

Gov. Shapiro secured $20 million for Main Street Matters in the 2026-27 state budget to provide resources for downtowns and neighborhoods.

In a recent funding round, the administration awarded more than $17.2 million for 56 community projects. Officials received more than 220 applications requesting a total of $68 million in the last round of funding.

The Department of Community and Economic Development, which administers the program, allows funds to be used for planning activities, façade improvements and business support. Grants also support safety and security increases, accessible housing programs and district development.

Communities may also apply for official designation as a Main Street or Elm Street, which allows for targeted investment strategies based on specific local needs.

The department is accepting applications for the newest round of funding through Aug. 31, 2026. Eligible applicants include local governments, redevelopment or housing authorities, nonprofit organizations and business improvement districts.

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