Steelers Among NFL’s Largest International Fanbases

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have always had a national fanbase, but a recent study of international NFL fans shows that the Steelers have one of the largest groups of fans outside the United States of any team in the league.

According to a study by Gambling.com, the Steelers are the NFL franchise with the sixth-highest percentage of international fans, when it comes to their social media followings. Of the accounts that follow the Steelers, 38.7% are based internationally, while 61.3% are from the U.S.

The San Francisco 49ers have the highest percentage of international fans at 51.1%, followed by the Minnesota Vikings (44.5%), New England Patriots (44.5%), Green Bay Packers (43.8%) and Seattle Seahawks (43.3%).

The Steelers also have the second-largest percentage of an international following from one country, as 9.2% of the team’s fans are from Mexico. The Dallas Cowboys, which has 9.8% Mexican followers, have the largest single group of international fans.

