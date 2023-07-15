Local

Steelers CB leads NFL in key stat in 2022

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Levi Wallace Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) gestures to the crowd during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) (Tyler Kaufman/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Levi Wallace will be in a competition this season to maintain his starting job on the outside with Joey Porter Jr. now coming to the Steelers, but his 2022 season should be looked back on fondly. The tape is quite underrated and most of the stats do show that Wallace turned into a dependable CB2 by the end of the season.

Pro Football Focus revealed their highest graded cornerbacks on each route type. Well, Wallace made that list on a route that is key to the Steelers success in the AFC North. Wallace was rated the best cornerback against go routes in the NFL with a grade of 96.8 against those routes.

