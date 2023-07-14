Local

Woman accused of using someone else’s identity, attempting to purchase car from local dealership

By WPXI.com News Staff

Jonda Martin

By WPXI.com News Staff

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — An Ohio woman tried to use another person’s identity to buy a new car from a local dealership, according to police.

Jonda Martin is now behind bars.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca found out how employees at Kenny Ross in Castle Shannon knew something wasn’t right.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., how the dealership caught on to the alleged con and may have stopped a bigger crime.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.06 million sold at local convenience store
  • Student loan forgiveness: $39 billion in debt relief announced for 804,000 borrowers
  • ‘We were always a team’: Grieving father of construction worker who died after fall speaks out
  • VIDEO: Uniontown police officer off the job, facing aggravated assault charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read