Coraopolis boy, 13, drowns after falling from innertube into river

Somerset, Pa — A 13-year-old boy from Coraopolis drowned while tubing on the Stonycreek River in Somerset Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police in a release said the 13-year-old became trapped underwater after falling off an innertube while on a guided tubing trip through Coaltubin Adventures.

Authorities say he was pulled from the water and pronounced dead on the scene.

His death was deemed accidental but remains under investigation.

