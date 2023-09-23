Steelers elevate powerful running back from practice squad

The Steelers have promoted running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced on Saturday.

Pittsburgh placed running Anthony McFarland on injured reserve on Monday, meaning he will miss the next three games. McFarland can return following the team’s bye week, but until then, Ollison is one of the players in the front of the pack to earn playing time. Pittsburgh signed Godwin Igwebuike of the Falcons practice squad earlier this week, but this move likely signals that he will not get a helmet. Ollison played for the Steelers against the Browns, logging mostly special teams snaps.

Ollison, a 2019 Pitt alum, has played plenty of games at Acrisure Stadium in his career, but the fifth-year pro has yet to appear in an NFL game there. That will likely change this Sunday. Ollison was in training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has only been with the Steelers for two weeks. Still, his experience and familiarity with the offense have allowed him to pick things up quickly.

