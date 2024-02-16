Local

Steelers exhibit extended at Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

“A Legacy Forged in Black and Gold” exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame This temporary exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame features items that honor the Steelers' 1974 season and first Super Bowl win. (Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, Ohio — An exhibit celebrating the Pittsburgh Steelers’ history has been extended at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The exhibit, “A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold,” was originally slated to close on Feb. 19 but will remain open until Feb. 25.

Super Bowl memorabilia and other iconic pieces from Steelers history are on display in the exhibit.

Spectators can expect to see six Lombardi trophies and Jack Lambert’s shoe from 1983, a few years before he retired.

Click here to purchase tickets for the exhibit.

