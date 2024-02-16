Steelers exhibit extended at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — An exhibit celebrating the Pittsburgh Steelers’ history has been extended at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The exhibit, “A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold,” was originally slated to close on Feb. 19 but will remain open until Feb. 25.

Super Bowl memorabilia and other iconic pieces from Steelers history are on display in the exhibit.

Spectators can expect to see six Lombardi trophies and Jack Lambert’s shoe from 1983, a few years before he retired.

