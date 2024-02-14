2 local men amongst 25 people charged in Philadelphia drug trafficking case

PHILADELPHIA — Two local men are among 25 people who are facing charges in a case targeting a Philadelphia-based organization accused of drug trafficking.

The Department of Justice said the people charged supplied large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine to North Central West Virginia.

The organization’s members utilized apartments in Morgantown to live and store drugs in

The local men charged are William Glover, 42, from Clarksville in Greene County, and James Elli, 41, from Point Marion in Fayette County.

“I want to highlight the collective efforts of the FBI and our law enforcement partners to dismantle a criminal enterprise who was intent on flooding our communities with this poison,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. “An investigation of this size requires partnership and teamwork. The result of this operation is a testament to the power of partnership and the FBI’s commitment to curb violence in our communities.”

Authorities are still looking for three men from Philadelphia: Rodney Johnson, the leader of the organization, Ryan Shaw and Rasheab Bradsher.

