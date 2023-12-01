Steelers get 2 wide receivers back at practice

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Wide receivers Calvin Austin III and Allen Robinson II both returned to practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday as the continued their preparations to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 13.

Austin suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that was initially feared to be serious, but he made a speedy return to action. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the early indications were positive, and after missing Wednesday’s session, Austin was back in action, catching passes and running routes with his teammates on Thursday.

