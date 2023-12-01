Local

Steelers get 2 wide receivers back at practice

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday Night Football LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Calvin Austin III #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a touchdown in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Wide receivers Calvin Austin III and Allen Robinson II both returned to practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday as the continued their preparations to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 13.

Austin suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that was initially feared to be serious, but he made a speedy return to action. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the early indications were positive, and after missing Wednesday’s session, Austin was back in action, catching passes and running routes with his teammates on Thursday.

