Pirates change start time For evening home games in 2024

This story originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Whether you’re in the stands at PNC Park or watching on television, the Pittsburgh Pirates evening home games will be starting at a new time next season.

Instead of games being played at different times depending on the month, the Pirates have shifted to a start time of 6:40 p.m. ET for their evening games in Pittsburgh. Previously, games either began at 6:35 p.m. or 7:05 p.m.

Additionally, Saturday home games will start at 4:05 p.m. ET prior to the All-Star break. After the Pirates return home from the Midsummer Classic, Saturday home games will begin at 6:40 p.m. ET. The only Saturday game not slotted at either of those times is an Aug. 17 matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

