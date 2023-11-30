Pittsburgh Zoo announces new experience that will let you help lead penguins through parade route

PITTSBURGH — Ever dreamed of leading the penguins on parade through the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium?

Well, dream no more. There’s a new experience at the zoo that lets you get up close and personal with the penguins called “Penguins on Parade Grand Marshal.”

As a parade marshal, you’ll help the zoo’s Aquarists guide the birds through a parade route. In addition, you’ll get to learn more about the birds and go behind-the-scenes to see where they live.

The price for the Penguins on Parade Grand Marshal experience is $65 and does not include zoo admission.

