Steelers Jalen Ramsey out for ‘few weeks’ with knee injury suffered during minicamp

LATROBE, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Jalen Ramsey will likely begin training camp on the PUP list, per Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan.

Khan said Tuesday morning at St. Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Institute, that the veteran defensive back, who played every position in the secondary last season, suffered a knee injury during the team’s minicamp.

It “will probably be a few weeks” before Ramsey gets back on the field, Khan added, but the executive does not expect it to cut into Ramsey’s 11th NFL season.

The injury did not require surgery.

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