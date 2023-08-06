Steelers LB meets his hard-hitting twin at training camp

LATROBE, Pa. — Mark Robinson has built a reputation as a hard-hitting inside linebacker so far in his career with the Steelers. But before he came along, Vince Williams was known as that man around town, coming from a similar background as Robinson and playing with an intensity that few matched out of the gate.

So, when Williams was out at training camp on Saturday, the two met up, with Williams calling them ‘twins’, which is apt for the type of players that they both are on the football field. Robinson is having a strong training camp, nabbing an interception yesterday away from Connor Heyward.

Robinson went 1-on-1 against Anthony McFarland in backs on backers, but that interception could be a very un-Vince Williams-like rep in the team period. Covering Connor Heyward down the seam, the ball was underthrown, but Robinson fought through Heyward to make the interception against the back of the tight end.

