2 people injured after stabbing at apartment building in North Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Two people were injured after a stabbing in North Braddock.

Allegheny County Police responded to reports of a stabbing at around 8:01 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment building on 6th Street.

When they arrived on scene they found a 43-year-old woman with a stab wound in her hand and a 52-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

The status of the victims has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

