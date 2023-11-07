Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw sells Oklahoma mansion, horse ranch for $22.5M

THACKERVILLE, Okla. — Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw has sold his Oklahoma mansion that sits on a quarter horse ranch for $22.5 million.

According to a news release, the nearly 800-acre property was owned by Bradshaw for more than 20 years.

The property, near Thackerville, was the primary filming location for “The Bradshaw Bunch” and a grazing and working cattle operation.

Halter class quarter horses were bred on the property.

“The decision-making process to finally selling has been a long and winding road. Along the way, we have been presented with and considered many great offers, opportunities, and proposals,” Bradshaw said. “However, between my own schedule, the TV series, my family’s changing needs, our horse and cattle business, as well as many other commitments, neither timing nor opportunity was ever on our side or completely aligned. Plus, and frankly, I loved this ranch so much, having built it from the ground up, so I was very tied to it. Tammy and I really didn’t want to make the final break until we found our perfect sunset opportunity to do what we enjoy on a smaller scale and in a place, we absolutely love, and we found that.”

The ranch is being re-developed as a large-scale quarter horse breeding, training and sales facility.

