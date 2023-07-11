Steelers OLB T.J. Watt makes history with brother J.J.

PITTSBURGH — In the Watt family, making history seems like something they do on the regular. Well, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt and his brother, future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, have made another historic landmark. This time, it is not on the field, though. Instead, it is on cereal boxes.

While the brothers never played on the same team, they seem to be setting pace with one another. Well, both Watt brothers will be on the box of the industry’s most iconic cereal, Wheaties. With both brothers appearing on the same box of the Breakfast of Champions, it marks the first time that a duo have been on the same box since 1934.

In fact, Derek Watt will be on the box, too. He will be on the back on the box, marking all three brothers on the iconic cereal’s box. The box will be available starting in early August. Talking to WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, the brothers commented on the historic achievement for the family.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

