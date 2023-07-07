Man accused of killing mother, aunt in double homicide found dead in Beaver County Jail, DA says

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of killing his mother and aunt in a double homicide was found dead in the Beaver County Jail on Friday morning, the District Attorney said.

Benjamin D. Selby, 43, was in jail on charges connected to a double homicide on June 24 that left two women dead.

Mary Lihosit, 65 of Irving, Texas, and Delores Selby, 71, of New Sewickley Township, were killed in the shooting.

Selby was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of kidnapping for ransom.

His cause of death has not been released. The Beaver County District Attorney is expected to have a news conference at 5 p.m. to give an update.

