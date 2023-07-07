Ross Township police searching for 4 other snakes after albino ball python found

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ross Township police are searching for four other snakes after an albino ball python was found near a ballpark on the Fourth of July.

RELATED >>> Albino python snake found on Ross Township baseball field

According to police, investigators have learned that in total, five snakes were released by the owner and four of them are still unaccounted for.

RELATED >>> Albino python snake found in Ross Township turned over to exotic pet rescue

Police are looking for a 7-foot-long Bredli python, a 7-foot-long rat snake and two juvenile ball pythons that are just over a foot long.

None of the snakes are venomous, but anyone who spots them should stay away from them and call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group