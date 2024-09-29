Steelers sack master T.J. Watt on brink of NFL milestone

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt could make history in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. With a half a sack or full sack,

Watt would not only join the 100-sack club, but he’d also become the second-fastest player to reach 100 sacks, behind only Hall of Famer Reggie White, who did it in 96 games.

Sacks only became an official statistic in 1982.

Watt would reach the 100-sack mark in 108 games if he gets it done on Sunday. DeMarcus Ware is currently second on the all-time list, reaching 100 sacks in 113 games. So Watt has four games after Sunday to become the second-fastest if he doesn’t record at least a half a sack against Indianapolis.

Watt is already the Steelers’ all-time sack leader with 99.5 sacks in 107 career games. He broke James Harrison’s record (80.5) in Week 2 of last year.

