Game Commission monitoring for outbreak of common viral disease in deer that can cause mass deaths

Officials confirmed a common viral disease in white-tailed deer in southwestern Pennsylvania that can lead to a significant number of deaths among the animal.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) was recently confirmed in deer in Wayne and Whitely townships.

The commission says it’s also responded to reports of suspected hemorrhagic disease (HD) in Perry Township, Greene County, and Beaver County but could not collect specimens for testing.

Hemorrhagic disease is caused by two viruses: epizootic hemorrhagic disease virus (EHDV) or bluetongue virus (BTV) — an outbreak of either virus can lead to mass mortalities in local deer populations, according to the Game Commission.

The viruses are spread by biting flies called midges and outbreaks usually happen in late summer and early fall, when deer gather near water and midge activity is peaking. The outbreaks typically end when a hard frost kills the midges.

Signs of HD include swelling of the face or neck, loss of appetite, lethargy, weakness, lameness, respiratory distress, fever, and excessive salivation. The deer may also develop mouth ulcers or swollen blue tongues. The Game Commission says deer can survive the infection but often die within 36 hours of symptoms appearing.

The disease can impact wild and captive deer, elk, and domestic livestock like cows, goats and sheep.

Anyone who sees a dead deer without any visible signs of injuries should contact the Game Commission by calling 1-833-742-9453.

