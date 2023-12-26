Steelers sign explosive running back

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed running back Anthony McFarland Jr. to the practice squad after releasing him last Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reports.

McFarland, 24, has played in three games this season and caught two passes for 11 yards. He also started the season as the team’s primary kickoff returner, averaging 27.3 yards per return on six kicks.

But after a knee injury sidelined him for a significant portion of the season, McFarland was unable to win that job back from Godwin Igwebuike, a safety-turned-running back that has also been a positive contributor on coverage units. Igwebuike has averaged 25.1 yards per kickoff return.

