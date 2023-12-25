Local

Roads reopen after barricaded suspect surrenders near Pitt campus

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Atwood police response SWAT and Pittsburgh Police block roads while responding to an "incident" where a person barricaded themself in a home.

PITTSBURGH — Police are asking the public to avoid part of a road near the University of Pittsburgh campus while they investigate an incident.

The University of Pittsburgh Police Department issued an emergency alert before 1:30 a.m. asking the public to avoid the 300 block of Atwood Street. The department said it assisted Pittsburgh Police in responding to “an incident.” Subsequent alerts said an individual was barricaded in a residence and asked people to stay in their homes.

Pitt police say the barricaded person surrendered to Pittsburgh Police peacefully just before 8 a.m.

Roads surrounding Atwood Street remained closed for another hour while police continued to investigate.

Pitt police say all faculty, staff and students are safe.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Police for additional information but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

