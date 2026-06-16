Steelers sign former Seahawks wide receiver

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver Levi Wentz to a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

Wentz originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. Wentz was waived by Seattle on June 8 in a corresponding roster move after the team signed veteran offensive tackle Bobby Hart.

Wentz played at three different schools in college — Old Dominion, Albany and Kansas. At Kansas in 2025, he recorded 16 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. That was his lone season with the Jayhawks.

He transferred from Albany, where he appeared in 24 games and had 53 receptions with two touchdowns. Wentz played at Old Dominion from 2021 to 2022 before transferring to Albany.

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