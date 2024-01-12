Steelers T.J. Watt, Miles Killebrew named First-Team All-Pros

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and special teamer Miles Killebrew have been selected to the 2023 Associated Press All-Pro Team, the organization announced on Friday. Both were first-team selections.

Watt is an All-Pro for the fourth time in his seven-year career, while Killebrew has been honored for the first time. Both players, along with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were voted to represent the Steelers in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Watt had 19 sacks this season and set a modern NFL record as the first player to lead the league in sacks for a third time since it became an official statistic back in the early 1980s. Deacon Jones of the Los Angeles Rams unofficially led the league in sacks five times the 1960s.

