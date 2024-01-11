Woman’s body found along walking trail near Geneva College, sources say

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found along a walking trail near Geneva College in Beaver Falls.

Sources told Channel 11 a woman’s body was found along the trail.

There’s no word on the woman’s identity or if foul play is suspected.

Beaver Falls police are investigating.

This is a developing story that Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca has been following all day.

