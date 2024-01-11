Local

Woman’s body found along walking trail near Geneva College, sources say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Police investigating incident at Geneva College

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found along a walking trail near Geneva College in Beaver Falls.

Sources told Channel 11 a woman’s body was found along the trail.

There’s no word on the woman’s identity or if foul play is suspected.

Beaver Falls police are investigating.

