Arrest made in death of New Castle toddler

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — An arrest has been made in the death of a New Castle toddler.

Iris Alfera died at UPMC Children’s Hospital after an incident that happened on the 400 block of Electric Street in New Castle at 2:06 p.m. on June 25, 2023.

>> Family of New Castle toddler who died hold vigil, look for answers

The 18-month-old died on June 29. Family members say she died of child abuse.

>> Family of New Castle toddler who died still looking for answers, holds event to raise awareness

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann learned there has been an arrest in the case. She’ll have the latest as she learns it starting on Channel 11 News at Noon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group