Steelers vs. Titans Gameday: What’s at stake

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Steelers need a win to keep pace in what appears to be shaping up to be a brutal AFC Wild Card picture. The Steelers are currently in second place in the AFC North and are the No. 6 seed overall in the AFC, but as the season reaches its midpoint, 11 AFC teams are within one game of .500.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will return to action after a rib injury caused him to miss the second half last week, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward will return from a seven-week absence after core muscle surgery.

Cornerback Levi Wallace is questionable with a foot injury for the second straight week. He did not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Running back Anthony McFarland is healthy but has not yet been activated from the injured reserve list.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and tight end Pat Freiermuth are both out.

