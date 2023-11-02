Local

Steelers vs. Titans Gameday: What’s at stake

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: Rodney Williams #87 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a blocked punt for a safety during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Steelers need a win to keep pace in what appears to be shaping up to be a brutal AFC Wild Card picture. The Steelers are currently in second place in the AFC North and are the No. 6 seed overall in the AFC, but as the season reaches its midpoint, 11 AFC teams are within one game of .500.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will return to action after a rib injury caused him to miss the second half last week, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward will return from a seven-week absence after core muscle surgery.

Cornerback Levi Wallace is questionable with a foot injury for the second straight week. He did not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Running back Anthony McFarland is healthy but has not yet been activated from the injured reserve list.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and tight end Pat Freiermuth are both out.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins stopping in Pittsburgh on Saviors Tour
  • Oklahoma man charged with trespass at old Century III mall after police find video on Facebook
  • New video shows crowd scattering after shots fired on South Side over Halloween weekend
  • VIDEO: ‘Light the World in Teal’ day calls attention to Alzheimer’s, shows support for millions affected
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read