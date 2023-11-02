Local

Oklahoma man charged with trespass at old Century III mall after police find video on Facebook

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Century III Mall Century III Mall

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

West Mifflin police are looking for an Oklahoma man after they found a video posted on Facebook of a trespasser in the old Century III Mall.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Arson suspected as cause of fire at Century III Mall

Carter Banks is facing criminal trespass charges for the video, posted about a month ago.

RELATED COVERAGE: West Mifflin borough council votes unanimously to condemn Century III Mall

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has details from the criminal complaint and the video of Banks -- through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

A judge recently ruled that Moonbeam, the owner of the mall, is responsible for paying West Mifflin $150,000 because it has not maintained the property, and several trespassers have entered the building over the years.

RELATED COVERAGE: ‘It’s a hazard’: West Mifflin officials react after judge lowers fines for Century III Mall owner

In June, a teenage boy was seriously injured when he fell through the roof.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Butler City police looking for driver of car that hit 4-year-old on Halloween night
  • ‘He made an impact’: Loved ones remembering 18-year-old killed in Avalon crash
  • Phillip Phillips to headline Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night concert
  • VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Homestead shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read