Oklahoma man charged with trespass at old Century III mall after police find video on Facebook

West Mifflin police are looking for an Oklahoma man after they found a video posted on Facebook of a trespasser in the old Century III Mall.

Carter Banks is facing criminal trespass charges for the video, posted about a month ago.

A judge recently ruled that Moonbeam, the owner of the mall, is responsible for paying West Mifflin $150,000 because it has not maintained the property, and several trespassers have entered the building over the years.

In June, a teenage boy was seriously injured when he fell through the roof.

