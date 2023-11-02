Local

Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins stopping in Pittsburgh on Saviors Tour

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Green Day Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival - Day 1 MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival - Day 1 at Veterans Park on July 14, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson) (Daniel Boczarski)

PITTSBURGH — Green Day is bringing the Saviors Tour to Pittsburgh in 2024.

On Sunday, Sept. 1 the California rock band plays PNC Bank with special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

The band will celebrate 30 years of “Dookie,” 20 years of “American Idiot,” and the their new album “Saviors.”

Tickets are available here at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10.

