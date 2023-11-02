Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins stopping in Pittsburgh on Saviors Tour

PITTSBURGH — Green Day is bringing the Saviors Tour to Pittsburgh in 2024.

On Sunday, Sept. 1 the California rock band plays PNC Bank with special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

The band will celebrate 30 years of “Dookie,” 20 years of “American Idiot,” and the their new album “Saviors.”

Tickets are available here at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10.

