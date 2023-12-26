PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face playoff elimination in Week 17. The Steelers would need to lose to the Seattle Seahawks, and have four other games not go their way in order to be eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs before the end of the regular season.

Pittsburgh will see its playoff hopes come to an end if each of these five games don’t go its way:

Steelers LOSS to the Seattle Seahawks AND

Buffalo Bills WIN over the New England Patriots AND

Indianapolis Colts WIN over the Las Vegas Raiders AND

Los Angeles Chargers WIN over the Denver Broncos AND

Jacksonville Jaguars WIN over the Carolina Panthers OR

Houston Texans WIN over the Tennessee Titans

That’s a lot of dominoes that would have to fall to see the Steelers wash out of the playoffs this week, but the bad news is that five of those six outcomes involve the favorites winning.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group