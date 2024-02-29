Student arrested for posting bomb threat against Allegheny County school

CHURCHILL, Pa. — A student is facing charges after police say he posted an anonymous bomb threat on social media that forced Woodland Hills Senior High School to evacuate Wednesday.

Only Channel 11 was there when police arrested Jason Cummings, 18.

On Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., the exclusive video of the student being arrested in the middle of the school day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group