Local

Student arrested for posting bomb threat against Allegheny County school

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Woodland Hills Woodland Hills

CHURCHILL, Pa. — A student is facing charges after police say he posted an anonymous bomb threat on social media that forced Woodland Hills Senior High School to evacuate Wednesday.

Only Channel 11 was there when police arrested Jason Cummings, 18.

On Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., the exclusive video of the student being arrested in the middle of the school day.

