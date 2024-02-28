2 Allegheny County schools evacuated after threats

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two schools in Allegheny County received threats Wednesday.

Gateway School District received a threat that led them to evacuate Wednesday morning. Following the threat, Woodland Hills School District said they received a courtesy call from them.

Minutes after the courtesy call, a Woodland Hills student found an anonymous Snapchat with a bomb threat against Woodland Hills Senior High School, officials said.

Woodland Hills School District superintendent Dr. Daniel Castagna said all students from the high school were dismissed early and all evening activities are canceled. Police patrols are increased at the elementary buildings and middle school.

Churchill police, Allegheny County police and school officials will conduct a full sweep of the high school and will relay the “all clear” when it’s given, officials said.

“In our professional opinion, we do not feel the threat is credible and we are investigating the source with all of our resources. Emptying the building will allow for a more thorough sweep and also time to fully investigate the origin of the message,” Castagna said.

Castagna also urges parents to speak with their children about the dangers of this online activity.

