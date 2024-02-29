Child found wandering alone in Pittsburgh neighborhood treated for hypothermia

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police found a child wandering alone outside early Thursday morning.

The department received a 911 call at about 4 a.m. for a little girl, approximately 3 years old, spotted walking alone outside in Duquesne Heights. Officers searched the area and a sergeant found the child at around 4:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Oneida Street.

The toddler was wearing a T-shirt and it is unknown how long she was exposed to the elements.

Pittsburgh EMS responded to the scene to evaluate the child for cold exposure and vomiting. The temperature in Pittsburgh was in the low 20s at the time the girl was found.

She was taken to a local hospital with hypothermia in serious but stable condition. The girl was alert and speaking later at the hospital.

Police are searching for the parents or guardians and the investigation is ongoing.

